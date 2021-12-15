New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,507 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,483,000 after buying an additional 96,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,882,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

