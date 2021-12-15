Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $14,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Snap-on stock opened at $212.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $165.56 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

