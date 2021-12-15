National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 18,386 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 18,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $784,346.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 45,183 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,924,795.80.

On Monday, December 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 11,343 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $487,862.43.

On Friday, December 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $5,034,699.64.

On Friday, November 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $4,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,503,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.93.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Research by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of National Research by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

