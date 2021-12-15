Cerity Partners LLC Sells 548 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Splunk by 19.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPLK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.75.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $109.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.65 and a 52 week high of $185.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

