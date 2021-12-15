Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $318,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,299 shares of company stock worth $7,738,783 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BPMC opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

