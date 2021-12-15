Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 3,441 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $54,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after buying an additional 932,445 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after buying an additional 384,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after buying an additional 276,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

