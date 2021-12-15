Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 247,395 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,468,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247,395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of MGM Growth Properties worth $56,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.88.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Macquarie lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

