Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,546 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,873 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,839,000 after acquiring an additional 418,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,822,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $295,332,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

