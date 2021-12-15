State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,801,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after buying an additional 87,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.07.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $160.82 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $119.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.88 and a 200 day moving average of $160.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

