State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,058 shares of company stock valued at $975,538 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $58.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

