State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 14.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Cintas by 44.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.70.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $448.59 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

