Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chembio Diagnostics were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.79. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 72.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

