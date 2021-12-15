Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,441 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,788,000 after acquiring an additional 914,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

