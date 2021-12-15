Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $95,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $262.00 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 98.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.89 and a 200-day moving average of $307.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.50.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,262. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

