Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Medifast by 1,264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $200.09 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.48 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.17 and a 200-day moving average of $238.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

