Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 287 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 49.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

NYSE AN opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.18 and its 200 day moving average is $113.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.