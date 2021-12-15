Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,005 Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,030,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,117 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,867,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $851,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 107.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of GINN stock opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $65.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68.

