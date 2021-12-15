Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,236 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Caesars Entertainment worth $63,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

