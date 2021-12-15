Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,475 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $174.33 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.84.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.