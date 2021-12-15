VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Cut by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

