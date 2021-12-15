Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

MOO stock opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $75.32 and a 12-month high of $97.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.98.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.