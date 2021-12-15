Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 274,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,507,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60.

