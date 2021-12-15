Strs Ohio Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Paramount Group worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 13,044.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.59, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

