Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 200 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 10.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,947,000 after purchasing an additional 62,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

FCN opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.93. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.39.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

