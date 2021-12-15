Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Trimble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after buying an additional 405,333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $12,659,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 95.9% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,157,000 after purchasing an additional 402,116 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.65. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

