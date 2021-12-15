Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 713 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after purchasing an additional 423,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,959,000 after purchasing an additional 209,805 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA opened at $352.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $357.30.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.77.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.