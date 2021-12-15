Analysts Set Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Target Price at $28.56

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In related news, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $56,796.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $657,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 52,113.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,449 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 139.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,326,000 after acquiring an additional 866,830 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 67.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 202,639 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 14.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,051,000 after acquiring an additional 134,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after acquiring an additional 130,796 shares during the last quarter.

DRQ opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.