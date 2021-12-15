Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Colleen B. Brown Acquires 12,810 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Colleen B. Brown purchased 12,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,169.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 329.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the second quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at $296,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOV shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

