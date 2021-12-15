Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West Sells 400 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $37,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KALU stock opened at $91.29 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average is $114.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -101.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

