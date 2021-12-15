Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West Sells 400 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $37,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
KALU stock opened at $91.29 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average is $114.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -101.43 and a beta of 1.23.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.
About Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.
