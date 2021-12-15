PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) CFO Acquires $26,071.00 in Stock

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) CFO Matthew C. Hill purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PDSB stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $245.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.47.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

