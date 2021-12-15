Insider Buying: Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Howard G. Roberts purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of AFBI stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 21.51%.
About Affinity Bancshares
Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.
Read More: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.