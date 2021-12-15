Insider Buying: Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Howard G. Roberts purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AFBI stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 21.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.