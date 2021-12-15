AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,170,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,247,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 64,437 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

DWAW opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.75. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $41.88.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.