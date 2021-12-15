Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

RMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen downgraded Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.59.

RMO stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $498.99 million, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.75. Romeo Power has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 196.25%. On average, analysts predict that Romeo Power will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

