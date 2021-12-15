iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.95. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000.

