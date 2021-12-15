Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 583.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

