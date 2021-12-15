Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the third quarter worth $710,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Avnet by 37.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Avnet by 3,515.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.