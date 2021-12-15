Strs Ohio Sells 6,171 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 80.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.