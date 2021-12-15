Strs Ohio Sells 7,220 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $60.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

