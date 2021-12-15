Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 25.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.4% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 24.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $263.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

