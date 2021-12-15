Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 187.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 84.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 86,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 234,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,807 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.95%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

