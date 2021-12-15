Head-To-Head Contrast: Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) versus Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 22.62% N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations 7.72% 19.53% 4.34%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blackhawk Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $61.28 million 1.62 $10.85 million $4.45 7.81 Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.27 -$80.53 million $2.60 12.13

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations. Blackhawk Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

