Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,557 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,303 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,067,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in NetApp by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,202 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,616 shares of company stock worth $2,511,288. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $94.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

