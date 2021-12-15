Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $338,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $119,235,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,336,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after buying an additional 567,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $65,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

SPG opened at $150.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.