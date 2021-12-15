Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $2.23 Million in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 225,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.52% of Gores Holdings VIII at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,218,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,707,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,459,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,410,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,538,000. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIIX opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

