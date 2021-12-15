Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.22% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $3.361 dividend. This is an increase from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

