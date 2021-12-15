Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $1.23 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $190.70 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.83 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.66.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

