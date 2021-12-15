Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 616 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $283.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06. The company has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

