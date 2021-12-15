Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth about $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth about $124,322,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth about $102,723,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com stock opened at $241.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -133.96 and a beta of 2.35. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.80.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,541 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total value of $1,938,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total value of $3,410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,845 shares of company stock worth $138,789,639 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.