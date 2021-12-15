UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,985 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of UDR worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in UDR by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 364,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in UDR by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in UDR by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 435,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 238,861 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.96, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

