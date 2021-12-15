West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after acquiring an additional 353,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,372,000 after acquiring an additional 193,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

WST opened at $428.69 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $425.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.